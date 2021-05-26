Uzodimma Wants ex-INEC Commissioner Quizzed over Attacks on Commission’s Offices

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has said that the former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Lai Olurode, should be quizzed over recent incessant attacks on INEC offices.

The governor stated that Olurode’s alleged inciting comments over the attacks on INEC offices were mere smokescreen to cover up what the unsuspecting members of the public may not know.

Uzodimma argued that the former INEC official may know about the attacks and should be properly investigated.

Citing media reports, the governor’s spokesman, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku said in a statement that Olurode had told the media that “the court ruling that produced Governor Hope Uzodimma and agitation by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) were likely reasons for the recent attacks on the Commission’s offices.”

He did not end there. “The perception that elections do not always reflect the will of the people in the country was another factor that should not be ignored….Most of the attacks in Imo State was caused by the ill-fated election. It was more of judicial victory, because that election in which someone, who lacked the formidable electoral strength became governor.”

Uzodimma argued that Olurode was either directly involved in the attacks on INEC offices as recently witnessed in parts of the country or deeply connected to those perpetrating the ill.

The governor said the only way Olurode can absolve himself from the attacks on INEC offices is to subject himself to investigation by security agents.

Uzodimma noted that Olurode had shown that the years he spent in INEC were a complete waste if he could not come to terms with the role of the judiciary in the electoral process.

The governor wondered how possible it is for any politician in the country to win or lose an election through the Nigerian courts without INEC’s involvement.

