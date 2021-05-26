Tinubu, Akande in Aso Rock to Condole with Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night, received National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, and pioneer Interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The visit, which was at the president’s official residence inside the Presidential Villa, was to pay condolences to the President over the air crash last Friday, which claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers and men in Kaduna.

Tinubu and Akande were accompanied on the visit by former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd.); and Chief Pius Akinyelure.

Speaking to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) after the meeting, Tinubu re-emphasised his position on recent activities of secessionist groups in the country, saying he stood for a united Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria is a nation and in his opinion it should be preserved that way; as a productive, peaceful and united nation.

Speaking on his reason for visiting the president, Tinubu said himself and his company (those with him) had visited to commiserate with President Buhari over the air crash, which claimed the lives of Lt. Gen. Attahiru and the other ten officers and men last Friday.

Describing the incident, the APC National Leader said “it’s a national loss, it’s demoralising, it’s disheartening, it’s sad.”

