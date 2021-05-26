Tension Rocks Anambra APC over Mode of Primaries

By Peter Uzoho

There is palpable apprehension and uncertainty among governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State over the mode of primary election the party’s hierarchy would use to choose its flag bearer today.

The Anambra State’s wing of the APC Patriots raised this concern in a letter it addressed to the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni.

The APC Patriots said the situation has started to breed mutual distrust within the ranks of the aspirants who have alleged that the process was being skewed in favour of a particular aspirant.

The steering committee of the APC Patriots, Anambra State, whose membership is made up of the party’s deputy gubernatorial candidate in 2019 governorship election, House of Representatives members and other top politicians, said it would assist the party to win the strategic Anambra State in the November election in the state.

It said that securing victory in Anambra State would act as a veritable gateway to an enduring presence of the party within the South-east geo-political zone.

