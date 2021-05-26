Sweden, Nigeria Collaborate on Digital Education

By Adedayo Akinwale

As part of efforts to provide digital literacy for the youths of Nigeria, the Swedish Government has stated its determination to partner Nigeria in the development of digital education.

The Ambassador of Sweden to Nigeria, Grans Carl-Michael disclosed this in Abuja during the signing of partnership agreement between the Swedish/Nigerian Social Development Enterprise, Global Wissen Consul and Baze University, Abuja.

The envoy stated: “I am really fascinated to see new cooperation between Nigeria and Sweden, two countries for a way basically that joining hands in the digital field, that is the really future when it comes to digitalization of our countries.

“This is brand new of a 360 platform with new solutions within one city space and especially focusing on high level education and that is why we have a Nigeria university present.”

The Vice-Chancellor of Baze University, Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN), described the university as one of the strongest universities when it comes to modern learning.

According to him, Information Technology (IT) and digitalisation is one of the areas of strength of Baze University, which made it to become one of the strongest during COVID-19 pandemic.

Mamman said: “We are happy to be part of the system because we have a robust IT system and we have students who are very strong in digital capacity. So this will further strengthen them and give them a wider scope of operation because this is an international platform.”

On his part, the CEO of Global Wission Consult, Mr. Nwokesi Oscar said the partnership was aimed at promoting digital education in Nigeria which provides international opportunity for Nigerian students.

According to him, “we establish to promote literacy in Nigeria through modern way of learning, this is a big day forward today as we take a step in digitising education in Nigeria. We have in the frontline the Baze University, we are happy that we are here today that we are partnering with the Baze University.”

