Six Fighter Jets to Arrive in August, Says Emefiele

By James Emejo

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has disclosed that Nigeria will get 12 fighter planes from the United States of America to help fight insecurity in Nigeria.

He disclosed this while answering questions at the end of a two-day monetary policy committee meeting in Abuja yesterday.

Emefiele, who lamented how the economy is being crippled by insecurity, stated that the arrival of the planes is in line with a pact made between the Nigerian government and the US government three years ago.

He said, “If you want an economy to grow, the level of insecurity must be low because if there is a high level of insecurity like what we see today, the economy will suffer.

“Efforts are now targeted at South Eastern and North Eastern parts of the country. About three years ago, the federal government and the United States signed a pact that resulted in a government-to-government acquisition of military equipment

“Out of which, we are expecting 12 fighter planes that would help us solve our insecurity. I am aware that six of them are coming to the country in the month of July and August.”

He also advised bandits to drop their arms and be a part of the apex bank’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, which is in its fifth year, designed by the CBN to boost food production.

“I, therefore, would like to appeal to our brothers, who decide that they want to live in bushes and forests that they should please, begin to retreat, drop their arms and come and embrace the anchor borrowers’ programme.

“If they do so, it will help them; if they choose not to do so, they will be confronted by the security as this battle continues.

“I am optimistic before the end of the year, around the year of the end, the security challenges confronting the country will substantially abate,” he added.

