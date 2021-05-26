Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Recover Pump Action Rifle in Delta

By Sylvester Idowu

Operatives of Delta State Police Command and local vigilance team have foiled a kidnap attempt by suspected hoodlums that specialised in taking their victims to the riverine communities.

The suspected hoodlums, THISDAY learnt, had on Sunday arrived in a speed boat to Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area on a kidnap mission that was thwarted by the police and the local vigilance team.

Sources disclosed that the police and the vigilance team had received an information about the plan of the hoodlums and lay siege for them at the riverine jetty.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) told journalists yesterday that the hoodlums specialised in kidnapping people from upland and ferry them to the riverine communities before opening negotiations with relatives.

“Yes, on the 23/5/2021 at about 2030hrs, when the suspected kidnappers came with a speed boat as usual with the intention of causing mayhem and kidnapping unsuspecting victims. Officers and men of Oghara Division in conjunction with local vigilante who had already put proactive measures in place were on ground strategically positioned.

“The Police Operatives resisted fervently, engaged them in a gun duel. The suspected kidnappers, who could not withstand the fire power of the police jumped into the river and escaped with possible bullet injuries,” he disclosed.

Edafe said one pump action gun with live cartridge was recovered at the end of the operation, while serious effort to arrest and bring the fleeing suspects to book is ongoing.

