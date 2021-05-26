Nigerian Breweries Commences Maltina School Games

Nigerian Breweries has commenced the state preliminaries for the second edition of the Maltina School Games, an annual competition aimed at engaging young people in different track and field activities.

The event which will be held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, will run from May 17 to 31.

The Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, Elohor Olumide-Awe, who outlined the schedule of the events, said “the events will take place in Nonwa on May 26, Community Secondary School (CSS) Alode on May 28 and Government Girls Secondary School Rumuokwuta on May 31.

“We are glad to announce the commencement of the state preliminaries, not just in Lagos State, but in four different states within the federation. It’s been an exciting period of planning for the Maltina team, and seeing all the planning come to life is beyond amazing.”

She expressed optimism that the students have been working hard and practicing as well. “We trust that this edition will be a memorable one.”

She thanked the Nigerian School Sports Federation (NSSF) for its cooperation, as well as the State Ministry of Education for its contribution to the successful planning of the event.

Coordinated by the NSSF, in collaboration with the state ministries of education, over 1,400 schools will take part in the track and field events, and the best two athletes from each preliminary will qualify for the state finals.

The event will also be held in different regions across Lagos, Bauchi and Abuja. A total of 1,400 schools, averaging 350 schools per state including Lagos, Abuja and Bauchi will be participating in the state preliminaries. The best two athletes from each preliminary will qualify for the state finals.

