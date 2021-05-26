Kebbi Boat Accident Devastating, Says Buhari in Condolence Message to Victims’ Families

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the reported capsizing of a boat in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State as devastating, offering his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by this tragedy.

The President, in a release on Wednesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said from media reports, there are indications that the boat was overloaded and there is no official confirmation on the number of casualties.

While efforts are ongoing to recover more survivors, the President extended his gratitude to all those involved in the rescue efforts and wishes those injured from the accident quick recovery.

