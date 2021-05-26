INEC Meets Security Agencies Tomorrow

By Chuks Okocha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will tomorrow meet the leaders of the various security agencies to discuss how to curb the continued burning and destruction of the commission’s offices across the country.

The meeting earlier scheduled for Monday May 24 was postponed in honour of the deceased Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash last Friday.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Voter Education, Mr. Festus Okoye told THISDAY that the postponement of the Monday security meeting was in honour of the late army chief.

Okoye said in a statement yesterday that the meeting would hold tomorrow at the commission’s office.

In the statement, Okoye said the commission had emergency session on Monday, as attacks on its facilities in some states of the federation continue unabated.

According to Okoye, “the attacks on the commission’s facilities have now become a national emergency. Accordingly, the commission will brief the government and stakeholders on these incidents.”

In spite of these setbacks, Okoye said that the Commission was determined to continue to discharge its responsibilities, including the conduct of the scheduled Anambra State governorship election.

In the latest incidents, three offices of the commission came under attack in Anambra, Imo and Enugu States.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had last week in the meeting with the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners said the emergency meeting would find solutions to the rampant burning of INEC offices across the states.

At the last count, 21 offices of INEC have been gutted by fire in the last two years.

