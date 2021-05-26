Fit-Again Chukwueze Seeks to Make Villarreal History Live on StarTimes

Samuel Chukwueze and his Villarreal teammates will be seeking to make history tonight as they take on Manchester United in Gdansk, Poland in the Europa League final.

The match will air exclusively, live and in HD on StarTimes World Football channel at 8pm.

The match is one of the peaks in European football until UEFA Euro 2020 begins in June live on StarTimes.

All matches will air on StarTimes basic bouquet at N1700 monthly (antenna users) or smart bouquet at N2200 (dish users).

Chukwueze returned to training last week after picking up an injury in the semi-final second leg clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old was omitted from the matchday squad in Villarreal’s 2-1 home loss to Real Madrid last week but he is expected to make the bench for this game.

Emery, however, confirmed Chukwueze could feature against United today. The Nigerian international has registered five assists and scored one goal in the Europa League this season.

The match could very well be the Red Devils biggest game since Solskjaer became the manager in late 2018 and one that they would want to win. Of course, the Norwegian will have some tough decisions on his hands going into the game.

StarTimes Nigeria PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, said: “Football lovers in Nigeria can look forward to this exciting showpiece on StarTimes. Active subscribers can watch on the go by downloading StarTimes ON mobile app and linking it to their decoders, at no extra cost, to access the same content on up to three mobile devices.

Also, non-subscribers can also watch live sports, sought-after TV channels and over 2000 video-on-demand content for as low as N400 weekly, with an option to subscribe with their MTN airtime, via our StarTimes ON mobile app,” Mr Lazarus said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

