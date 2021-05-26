FBNQuest Advises Investors on Inheritance Planning

By Goddy Egene

FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc has offered expert guidance on inheritance planning as an important requirement for successful wealth transfer.

This is in line with its commitment to equip individuals with effective tools for generational wealth transfer.

According to the company, through its Legacy Series, it aims to help individuals understand how to plan for the protection and seamless transfer of their assets during their lifetime and after.

The Legacy Series is delivered in line with the organisation’s commitment to educate individuals and improve the understanding of the concepts of estate planning, so individuals are empowered to identify opportunities, protect their investments, and efficiently transfer their assets to their loved ones.

To educate the public on the principles of inheritance planning, the firm hosted a webinar themed: ‘How to protect your own: Inheritance planning explained,’ where experts offered insights on the benefits of Inheritance Planning, Estate Planning, Wills and Trust. They also emphasized the fact that young adults should start thinking of setting up a Trustto protect their loved ones.

Commenting on the importance of inheritance planning, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Trustees, Adekunle Awojobi said: “The legacy series remains our contribution to broader efforts to demystify Estate Planning. We believe there are several opportunities individuals and investors are simply unaware they can take advantage of through FBNQuest Trustees, and we are committed to driving that awareness and providing strong support. Through the legacy series we have continued to drive this message, as Inheritance planning must be an integral part of everyone’s plan – even if it’s one’s first property or major asset.”

FBNQuest Trustees is a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc. From estate planning to government bond issuance, it holds a solid market position as a leading Trust services provider.

“We assess your needs and provide tailored solutions for seamless transfer of assets. Our distinct heritage allows us to leverage specialisation of the subsidiaries of our parent company to enhance our delivery and provide world-class client solutions,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) fell 0.08 per cent to close lower at 38,256.76 as the stock market extended its negative performance. Consequently, year-to-date (YTD) decline worsened to 5.0 per cent while market capitalisation shed N16.1 billion to be at N19.9 trillion.

However, trading activity improved as volume and value traded increased by 77.3 per cent and 41.8 per cent respectively to 250.2 million shares and N1.6 billion.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

