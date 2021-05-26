‘Effective Mgt Key to Planning, Goal Setting in Public Sector’

By Ugo Aliogo

As part of efforts to improve service delivery and performance among directors, the clerk of the National Assembly, Ojo Amos, has stated that effective management is germane to planning and goal setting in public sector.

Amos, who stated this in Lagos, during a three-day workshop for Directors in the National Assembly, organised by Periscope Consulting Limited, said daily directors make decisions that impact the short term and long term success of the NASS in achieving its goal.

He also explained that the legislature is saddled with the responsibility to make laws for the people, adding that the bureaucracy in the legislature, is a non-elective group of personnel, which plays an indispensable systemic role.

Amos further explained that as the apex body that coordinates the overall activities of legislators, top management staff must ensure that the administrative health of the lawmakers is not distressed, “therefore there is a need for the bureaucracy to always put its best in order to make a huge success of this critical arm of government.”

“Suffice to say that greater responsibility is required of a parliamentary staff as the ability of legislators who have powers to make laws, to discharge their functions effectively depends largely on the effectiveness and efficiency of the legislative service provided by the bureaucracy as the engine room of the legislature,” he added.

He said the purpose of the bureaucracy was to render expert services to the legislators and like every organisation, the National Assembly has its vision and mission which in turn depends on a purposeful leadership which must be effective, efficient and selfless.

Continuing, he remarked that performance management involves holistic management discipline, which needs to connect many dots including development and enhancement.

He added that performance keeps organisational business running, and potential moves the business to the next level of growth cycle.

He expressed assurance that the welfare and comfort of the directors under his watch was not negotiable, stating that he has mapped out initiatives to further expand the scope, “of taking care of your welfare, as resources improves.”

According to him, “A coordinated relationship with the political arm of the legislature through the principal officers and members of the National Assembly Service Commission has made working in the National Assembly more focused and fruitful as we try to reform the system.

“As the Chief bureaucrat of the National Assembly, my absolute commitment to team spirit and the welfare of all categories of staff are paramount. We must never undermine the critical issue of accountability and competence as top members of management staff, even as we constantly improve on ourselves.

“Flowing from the above, l am aware of the challenges being faced by Directors in their various line of duties, hence we are taking a cursory look to finding solution to some critical identified needs that can make our workplace/career more comfortable and rewarding.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

