Ebonyi Policeman ‘Mistakenly’ Shoots Colleague

By Benjamin Nworie

The Ebonyi State Police Command has attributed the shooting of a policeman in the state by his colleague to accidental discharge.

There was pandemic in the Abakaliki, the state capital when a policeman fired three gunshots at his colleague as staff and visitors were entering the old Ebonyi State Government House in the state capital.

The Ebonyi State Police Command confirmed the incident.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aliyu Garba, said an officer accidentally shot one of his colleagues.

Garba said the wounded officer was responding to treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

He said, “The officer who accidentally shot his colleague was servicing his gun, but accidentally released bullets from its chambers which hit the victim.”

The officer was immediately demobilised by other officers and taken into custody.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Francis Nwaze, in a statement, urged the citizens not to panic.

“The incident occurred when some police officers were effecting maintenance services on the Armoured Personnel Carrier stationed in front of the old government house and the wounded officer is currently receiving treatment,” he added.

