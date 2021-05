By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari is hosting the Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, at the State House, Abuja.

The Libyan leader arrived the forecourt of the Presidential Villa at 10am and was received by President Buhari supported by cabinet members including the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffery Onyeama.

Both leaders are billed to have bilateral talks on issues of common interest.

