A’Ibom, OGFZA Sign MoU for Take-off of New Free Trade Zone

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State is set to take-off following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA).

Already, the first cargo components is in place, an Immigration office established while a dedicated Customs command has been set up, in the free trade zone.

Signing the memorandum on behalf of the Akwa Ibom State government, at Uyo, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for speedy approvals of the project.

Ekuwem thanked the management of OGFZA for the patriotism and commitment towards ensuring the timely take-off of the project, and commended the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, for keeping faith in the project and assiduously pursuing it to reality.

He described the project as economically viable and laden with opportunities for Nigeria as a nation and the citizens.

“Such collaborative efforts, between component states and the centre were requisite to the socio-economic development and prosperity of the nation. This project is for the good of Nigeria. Nigeria is as strong and stable as each of the component states. Whoever wants Nigeria to be great will not play with the socio-economic development of each of her components”, Ekuwem asserted.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, Mr. Umana Umana, who signed on behalf of the federal government agency, said the MoU was a confirmation of the commitments of President Buhari and Governor Emmanuel to the creation of economic opportunities.

Umana stressed that the approval and execution of the project was void of political sentiments. He revealed that, so far, 12 firms with investment commitments of over $6 billion have come aboard the project, which he assured will be the fastest growing zone in Africa.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

