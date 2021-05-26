Adegoke, Others Cruise to CBN Senior Tennis Second Round

Former CBN women’s singles champion and Edo 2020 National Sports Festival winner, Sarah Adegoke was off to a fine start yesterday when she defeated Blessing Anuna 6-1, 6-0 in one of the first round matches of the women’s singles events of the on-going 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Open Tennis Championship in Abuja.

The competition is holding at the tennis courts of the Package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

In other events, Muhammed Musa stopped Badmus Kareem 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Men’s singles category while Godgift Temibra, eased past Emmanuel Michael, with a 6-4,6-3 win to book a ticket to the next round as well.

Due to the late commencement of today’s games, other Men and Women’s singles matches were still in progress as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Nigerian Tennis Federation, Mr Dayo Abulude, has commended the management of the Central Bank of Nigeria for the sponsorship of the annual CBN Senior Tennis championship which provides the needed platform for Nigerian youths to excel in sports especially tennis and called on other cooperate organization to emulate the good gestures of central bank by sponsoring sports.

Abunude equally advised Nigerian youths to take good lessons in the opportunity being provided by Central Bank by participating actively in sports.

