Two People Feared Killed in Tribal Clash in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu

At least two persons were feared dead and several others sustained serious injuries yesterday in a bloody clash between Fulani and Nupe youths in Kpada village in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Sources close to the state police command told THISDAY last night that the bloody clash occurred at about 9p.m on Monday following an attack on a Fulani settlement in the area.

It was gathered that the clash was triggered by a report that some cows have eaten up and destroyed a rice farm belonging to a farmer in the village, which was said to have been lodged at the Police station in the area.

But the source added that while the police in the area were trying to meditate between the Fulani community and the farmer, some youths went to attack the Fulani settlements, which allegedly recorded a casualty.

Chairman of the Gaa Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) in the state, Ali Mohammed-Jonwuro, identified the deceased as Sanda Watanko, adding that one of the persons who sustained serious injuries had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was further gathered that one of the Nupe youths was also killed in the clash while a police vehicle was vandalised, according to the source.

Public Relations officer in the state Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the clash but said that the matter has been resolved.

Okasanmi said that he could not confirm if there were casualties in the clash as the report available to him was sketchy.

“There was actually a clash between the youths of Kpada and Fulani settlement in Edu; there was a report that some Cows destroyed the rice farm belonging to a farmer; the Police invited both the Fulani and the farmer to settle the issue, but while the Police were on the matter, some youths went and attacked the Fulani.

“As at now, the matter has been resolved and normalcy has been restored in the area. I don’t have the report of the casualty. The command is investigating the crisis; presently, calm has returned, no report of death received, please,” he added

