Twitter Adds Voice to Direct Messages

Twitter has added voice conversation to complement its existing Direct Messages (MDs) service. According to a statement, “Twitter is where you go to talk about what’s happening. We are constantly listening to what people who use Twitter want and testing new features to make it even easier for them to have conversations anywhere on our service, including Direct Messages (DMs).

“To make chatting in DMs more convenient, we are bringing voice messages to DMs.”

The experiment is rolling out in Turkey and Nigeria, and it is expected to give people more ways to express themselves clearly and quickly, whether they’re on the move, or there’s just too much to type.”

For a hands-free experience, in a DM conversation, account holders can tap the new voice recording icon once to begin recording.

Also, tap the stop icon when completed and people will have the option to listen to their recording before sending or deleting it. Alternatively, they can also quick send by holding down the voice recording icon and swiping up to send immediately after they’re done talking.

There is a limit of 140 seconds for each recording, Twitter said in a statement it released.

The statement added that there remained a lot that could be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, “so we hope voice features on Twitter will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike.”

“We want to encourage everyone to start private conversations about what matters to them using voice messages. We are looking forward to seeing how our feature is used in Turkey and Nigeria,and receiving the feedback on the experiment,” the statement further added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

