Reinstate Sacked Workers, PDP Tells El-Rufai

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday charged the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to immediately and unconditionally reinstate all the workers he sacked from the state public service.

The PDP expressed shock over alarming reports that the el-Rufai-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state had sacked about 70,000 workers since 2016, describing it “as wicked, insensitive and unacceptable, particularly under the current economic hardship foisted on our country by the APC administration.”

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is even more worrisome that in its ‘arrogant insensitivity’, the state government dismissed many of the workers without recourse to laid down due disengagement processes and benefits as prescribed by the extant labour laws.

The PDP further upbraided El-Rufai for overstepping the law in declaring the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, wanted as well as ordering the sack of health workers and lecturers for joining in peaceful solidarity procession with the sacked workers.

The party said: “Our party insists that the right of citizens to peaceful protest is fully guaranteed in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and charges El-Rufai to douse the tensed situation by coming down from his high horse, rescind his position and listen to the people.

“The governor must understand that we are in a democratic country governed by law, where sovereignty belongs to the people, and not a dictatorial regime as being witnessed in his attitude towards workers.”

According to the PDP, “It is even more worrisome that some of those involved in this anti-people disposition are seen as aspiring to hold the position of president of Nigeria.

“Our party insists that the workers in Kaduna State are citizens of Nigeria, and we demand that their wellbeing and rights under the law must be respected.”

Moreover, Ologbondiyan stated that unleashing thugs to attack the workers during their peaceful protest “now leaves no one in doubt regarding the connection between APC leaders and the thugs that attacked the youths in the #EndSARS protests as well as the thugs unbridled to attack innocent Nigerians during the 2015 and 2019 elections.”

Furthermore, the statement said the silence by the APC, as a party, to the situation in Kaduna State, betrayed its support for the suppressive measures of the state government as well as the unleashing of thugs to attack the workers.

“Our party, however, urges the NLC and the workers to remain calm and law-abiding in the pursuit of their demands despite the provocation by the Kaduna State Government, while efforts are being made to find solution to the matter,” it stated.

