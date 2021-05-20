Muller Returns as Germany Lists 26-man Squad for Euro 2020

Germany Coach Joachim Low has announced a 26-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament this summer, with outcasts Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller returning to international duty.

The pair were left out in the cold by coach Low in March 2019, with the German boss stressing that it was time to move on from them and fellow World Cup winner Jerome Boateng.

But Wednesday’s official announcement confirmed that both Hummels and Muller have been welcomed back into the German international set-up for Euro 2020 as Low looks to bow out with another trophy before departing at the end of the competition.

The other interesting inclusion comes in the form of teenager Jamal Musiala, who recently chose to represent Germany over England at international level.

The 18-year-old has been named among the midfielders and attackers in the squad, along with Premier League representatives Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner.

Leeds United defender Robin Koch has made the squad following an impressive debut campaign in the English top flight, while Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger also makes the grade.

Arsenal’s Bernd Leno is accompanying Bayern legend Manuel Neuer and Eintracht Frankfurt shot-stopper Kevin Trapp as the three goalkeepers in the team, with Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen missing the tournament through injury.

Marco Reus has not been included in the squad this time after he ruled himself out in order to focus on his fitness for next season’s campaign with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz has also missed out for Euro 2020, despite being called up to the senior squad for their World Cup qualifiers in March 2021.

Die Mannschaft face France, Portugal and Hungary in their Group F matches this summer and they’ll hope to go one better than in 2016, when they were knocked out by Les Bleus in the semi-finals.

THE 26-MAN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta). Christian Gunter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Kevin Volland (Monaco), Timo Werner (Chelsea)

