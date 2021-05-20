Lagos Loses 113 Residents, N24.69bn to Fire Outbreak

By Segun James

The Lagos State Government has reported that 113 persons and property worth over N24.69 billion were lost to fire incidents in the state last year.

It also reported that the State Fire Services and other emergency agencies in the state saved property worth N138.54 billion from destruction within the same period.

These were disclosed by the Lagos State’s Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, during the ongoing ministerial briefing to mark Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year in office.

Bamgbose-Martins stated that “in the last two years, the Lagos State Government had successfully saved an estimated worth of properties amounting to N138.54 billion.

“A total number of 2,309 fire and other related emergency calls were also attended to in the last two years.

“Ten per cent out of the 1,899 fire outbreaks that occurred in the state were also reduced.”

He further disclosed that “the State Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) in the last two years recorded landmark achievements, largely due to the tremendous support and encouragement received from the state government by Sanwo-Olu.”

Also speaking during the briefing, the Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, disclosed that the commission registered over 6,000 facilities before they commenced operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mojola added that the agency issued 4,250 events safety clearances and shot 450 clubs, bars, restaurants, event centres that violated COVID-19 protocols.

He further disclosed that the commission prosecuted 720 people for COVID-19 violations in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and deployed 1,200 safety marshals to event centres.

