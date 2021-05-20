Kaduna Gives Condition to Meet with NLC

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State Government last night disclosed that it may not attend the meeting with the Minister, of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) scheduled for today, saying it has not seen any evidence that the labour leaders have suspended what it described as “campaign of economic and social sabotage against the people of the state.”

The statement issued by the spokesman of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, after the NLC announced the suspension of its warning strike, said the state government will not participate in any negotiation when residents of the state were still being denied their right to electricity.

The statement said, “The Kaduna State Government is yet to see evidence that the NLC is backing off from its campaign of economic and social sabotage against the people of the State.

“Electric power is yet to be restored, after it was shutdown at dawn on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in brazen violation of the laws protecting essential services and infrastructure.

“That action removed any basis for state government officials to meet the NLC last Sunday”

Adekeye stated further that “Denying our people electricity about 18 hours to the advertised commencement of their organised sabotage was akin to putting a gun on the government’s head. “Government has a lawful duty not to indulge blackmail.

“Restoring electricity is vital to relieving some of the pain that needless acts of lawlessness have inflicted on our people. The unimpeded provision of essential services is vital to civilised order.

