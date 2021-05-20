IG Launches ‘Operation Restore Peace’ in South-south

By Kingsley Nwezeh

Barely 24 hours after the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali, launched ‘Operation Restore Peace’ in South-east, the IG yesterday launched the same special security action plan in the South-south.

Force Public Relations Officers (PRO), CP Frank Mba, said in a statement yesterday that the IG flagged off the special operation at the Sharks Football Stadium, Port-Harcourt in Rivers State.

Mba quoted the IG as saying that the move was a continuation of the implementation process of the special operation in the country.

The IG further said the operation in the South-South region was also targeted at stemming the tide of violent attacks and breakdown of law and order.

According to the IG, the launch of ‘Operation Restore Peace’ in the South-south will also help to contain the heightened threats to lives and property occasioned by the secessionists’ activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and other criminal elements in the region.

Baba condemned the increased cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cult-related violence, economic sabotage and other threats to public safety bedevilling the region.

He further said these crimes were in addition to series of violent attacks on security personnel and formation in the region.

He, however, expressed utmost belief that the new special operation action plan will re-order and stabilise security in the South-South region.

He noted that the personnel deployed for the operation have been charged to courageously and fiercely defend themselves and innocent citizens as well as critical national infrastructure against any arms-bearing criminal group or elements.

The IG enjoined citizens in the South-south region to give full support to security personnel throughout the period of the operation and beyond.

He re-affirmed that the operation would be people-driven, human-right focused but ruthless on criminal elements.

He assured that the new special operation would provide an all-inclusive front to confront criminal elements, take the battle to their doorsteps and re-order the cherished national values of peace and unity in the region.

Mba also said the governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, represented by his deputy, affirmed the zero tolerance of the state government to crimes and criminality in Rivers State.

He commended the IG for the initiative and pledged the support of the state government to the success of “Operation Restore Peace” in the state, the South-south region and the country at large.

