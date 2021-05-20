Firm Launches Retail Management Software Solution for SMEs

By Emma Okonji

Ntisa Limited, a financial technology (fintech) company, has launched retail management software solution that will enable small scale business owners manage all aspects of their business from sales-point to payment.

The solution, also known as Ntisa, was launched recently in Lagos. The easy-to-use software application was locally developed with full local content and it comes as an affordable end-to-end retail management software application, with specific features such as inventory, dispatch, as well as business performance management. The product suite offers: Ntisa Point of Sales (POS), Ntisa Merchant App for administrative management, Ntisa e-commerce App for online transactions and Ntisa dispatch management system.

Speaking at the launch of the solution, which serves as a product and service for business record keeping, its Founder and Chief Strategist, Mr. Ifeanyi Amah, highlighted some of the value propositions of the solution, which enable customers to enjoy high business value at the lowest cost ever, since the solution runs on any smart mobile device.

According to him, “Ntisa is a disruptive software solution that can be used to track delivery of goods and services, and could be used both online real-time as well as offline in areas where there are no internet connectivity.”

Having identified critical business challenges in Nigeria, which include the high cost of Information Technology (IT) systems for keeping business records, high time consumption in business management and the high skills required in using technology to run businesses, Amah said such challenges have impacted so much on businesses, including SME businesses, such that most business owners are unable to record and maintain the progress of financial transactions in their business, and merchants are unable to provide order status like tracking solutions to customers after payment has been received.

He said most SMEs could not afford the invest in such ‘expensive’ IT systems, and that the challenges have made it difficult for financial institutions and government agencies to provide the necessary support to business when they want to borrow money.

He added that the challenges have contributed to their inability to analyse the performance of their business, which he said had led to poor planning and decision making, and the inability to attract new customers outside their business locality.

He, however, said Ntisa software solution would address all the identified challenges, since the solution is affordable, easy to use, and handles all business record keeping from ordering, through payment and to delivery

“The solution can be used by every small business such as eatery, saloon, boutique, pharmacy, among others, and it can migrate any SME from manual to digital in minutes, catapults SMEs into the e-commerce world, and helps SMEs grow customers and profitability,” Amah said.

Describing Ntisa as as a marketplace where people can find, order and pay for goods and services, Amah said it could also serve as a tool for taking customer orders and receiving payments, a sales record book, and dashboard to view business performance in different locations, from a single point of contact.

“The solution can be used as a PoS to manage consistent retail processes across any channel, it could serve as platform for online transactions, and it is a solution that can create products, manage inventories and avoid stock-out. It can simplify retail operations by using common commerce features like campaign, promotions and loyalty management,” Amah further said.

