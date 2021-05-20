Bandits Kill Eight People in Kaduna, Abduct 18 Passengers in Zamafara

By John Shiklam

Bandits have killed eight persons during an attack in Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have also abducted 18 travellers while on transit along the troubled Dansadau – Gusau Road in Zamafara State.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, in a statement issued yesterday, identified the deceased as Samaila Gajere, Bawa Gajere, Bitrus Baba, Umaru Baba, Solomon Samaila, Sambo Kasuwa, Samuila Kasuwa and Gideon Bitrus.

Aruwan added that a building belonging to the Assemblies of God Church was razed by the bandits, along with several houses.

In another development, the commissioner said the Navy troops stationed in the Kujama general area neutralised three bandits and arrested two accomplices after repelling an attack on Wakwodna community, near Kasso village, Chikun local government area.

Aruwan said: “According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops stationed at the Kujama checkpoint responded to reports of an attack on Wakwodna village, and swiftly deployed for intervention.

“The bandwits fled into surrounding bushes on sighting the troops, and abandoned some rustled cattle, which were rounded up and returned to their rightful owners.

“The troops engaged the bandits just before Kaso village, and in the gunfight, three bandits were neutralised.

“Two locals, who were injured in the exchange, were evacuated for medical attention.

“During the operation, the troops arrested a suspected bandits informant, Kapido Halilu, and a logistics supplier, Umar Maipashi. Food and medical supplies meant for the bandits were confiscated. The suspects were taken into custody for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, bandits have abducted 18 travellers while on transit along the troubled Dansadau – Gusau Road.

Police authorities in Zamfara State confirmed the abduction.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Shehu Mohammed, said the command had dispatched a search and rescue team to ensure the rescue of the kidnapped victims

He said an unspecified number of cattle were rustled by the criminals shortly after the heavily armed bandits stormed the Dansadau area with the intent to launch an attack on the locals.

According to him, the bandits in their large numbers attempted to attack the community but they were repelled by a combined team of security operatives and no casualty was recorded.

He noted that peace has been restored in the area, with efforts ongoing to ensure the abducted travellers were rescued unhurt and rustled cattle recovered.

