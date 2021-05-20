ART FOR ARTS SAKE

A local newspaper had two articles yesterday that challenge the nature of art, a Lego Sculpture and a Computer portrait.

The first one, a Lego construction that sells for $1500, seems childish in its use of a child’s toy and is potentially dangerous as anyone who has stepped on a Lego block knows.

The second, a computer drawn portrait of Edmond de Belamy, seems derivative and rather blurry but sold for an astonishing $432,500. This might be a defining example of the computer acronym GIGO – garbage in, garbage out.

A third overall concern is the cost of some art with Wikipedia listing almost 40 pieces sold for over $100 million. Surely a better use of that money might be to build a few hospitals.

I know art is much broader in range that what I like as art works but at times it seems someone is playing a prank, a very expensive prank on the art world.

Turn the computer off, put the Lego blocks away and get out into the sun with some watercolour paints.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

