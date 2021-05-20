Afe: Technology Vital for Students’ Learning

Managing Director, HP Nigeria, Ifeyinwa Afe, speaks on how best to utilise technology for students’ education as the world deals with the new normal, following the outbreak of COVID-19 that ravaged economies and the school system. Emma Okonji presents the excerpts:

How will you describe the effect of COVID-19 on educational system and how can this be addressed to enable students be in constant study with little or no disruption like school closure?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resultant closure of schools in early 2020, affected economies and students’ education because schools were shut down globally. However, countries around the world needed to adapt quickly to ensure the school year was not lost. It became clear to all that now, more than ever, technology tools have become the most needed tools to support children’s learning, even in the face of school closure like what the world experienced in 2020.

You are not in the educational sector, but you seem to have a passion for the growth of the Nigerian educational sector. Why is this, and how is this tied to your company, HP?

I am very passionate about the growth of Nigeria’s education sector and even more excited about the potential of what it could become in the future. Being a part of a leading global ICT company like HP, where we make our laptops and software with the future of learning in mind, we like to ensure that learners are prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. In Nigeria, education has not been what it used to be, and this is an area of concern for every citizen, especially parents. The closure of Nigerian schools last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the many challenges of educating the nation’s youth. The education sector was already troubled prior to the pandemic, with 10.5 million children not attending school, mostly in the North. As in most countries the need to adapt quickly to ensure the school year was not lost, was high. It became very clear to all that now, more than ever, it is vital that we use technology to support children’s learning.

Talking about the disruptions in the school calendar, mostly last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how would you rate the responses of both the government as well as companies like yours who are in one way or the other involved in the sector, in ensuring that not much school time is lost?

Educators, parents, learners, and students worldwide, have faced a major shift in learning over the past year. The rapid move to online, and then hybrid learning, has reinforced how important access to technology, and an understanding of how to use it, is for a child’s successful ongoing educational development, and to their future. The pandemic pushed government and private institutions to come together to help the youth prepare for not only today but also for the future. That is why the Lagos State Ministry of Education released a schedule of radio and television broadcast lessons for students in public schools, and also put in place additional technology-driven interventions. The Federal Ministry of Education and the Universal Basic Education Commission also set up the Nigeria Education Sector COVID-19 Response Strategy (FMoE, 2020). At HP, our interventions included the launch of virtual learning platforms, and the provision of e-learning resources such as HP’s Classroom of the Future, offering smart, education-focused hardware coupled with cutting-edge software to support new teaching methodologies and empower all the key stakeholders in the classroom. This is not where it ends, as we need to continue to build partnerships between private and public sectors to ensure that we are equipping the future of tomorrow with the skills and the tools to succeed tomorrow.

Has there been any assessment done to ascertain the effectiveness of school learning, following the interventions, both by government and companies like HP?

In 2020, the Education Partnership Centre (TEP Centre) released a Learning in a Pandemic Report, focused on the impact of COVID-19 on Nigerian youths’ education, highlighting some interesting findings based on a survey conducted with 557 students across 31 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital City (FCT). The survey showed that there is a need for education in Nigeria to innovate, especially as hybrid learning is becoming a norm. About 37 per cent of those surveyed reported that online learning was their main form of learning during the pandemic, 26 per cent used books as their main form of learning, and 23 per cent learned through WhatsApp. Interestingly only one per cent said mobile learning was their main form of learning, a further three per cent learned on mobile TV, five per cent from their parents and five per cent from home lessons. Reasons given for preferring online learning platforms included broad content such as core skills outside the school curriculum, flexibility and independence gained from self-study, and more learning time, as well as the opportunity to practice independent learning, mental toughness, digital skill acquisition and the ability to access quality and experienced tutors.

When students rated the learning platforms, they identified several challenges such as network challenges, access to devices and other related infrastructure, such as electricity. When the respondents were questioned on what resources they needed to help their learning, the majority, 66 per cent,msaid they would need a laptop to learn from home, on their own terms.

For a country like ours, what do you think are the challenges that new age parents have to adapt to, especially learning from home? How do they overcome these challenges?

As a parent, I understand the challenges that we have had to face in this new normal. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, no one was prepared; we thought we had time. In Nigeria, we were faced with infrastructural challenges, such as data costs, and unstable electricity supply. But as parents we are determined to ensure our children’s success. We have learned that the best way to equip and prepare our children during a pandemic, particularly in light of different waves and variants coming; it is vital to provide them with the tools and access to technology — such as laptops and other devices at home — to enable a blended learning approach. This will prepare them and increase their exposure to resources focused on science, technology, and maths; and strengthen their foundational skills. As noted by the respondents in the Learning in a Pandemic Report, laptops enable a child’s learning process. While many people might focus on a smart phone, the smaller screen size, limited battery life made shorter by running various e-learning apps, and the need for data to access learning portals mean it is a useful, but not ideal learning aid. A laptop is an investment in your child’s future, and it can be overwhelming choosing the right one to enable a positive learning environment.

So, how can parents identify the perfect laptop for their children, and what should parents and guardians look out for in getting an educational PC for their children?

When it comes to choosing the right laptop, choose a laptop that is built for tomorrow’s success, and not just today’s needs. Make sure the processor is current generation, and don’t be sold on older stock. Currently available 10th Generation Intel Core i3 Processors are a good choice, and are responsive and reliable.

Parents must make sure the hard drive can handle the workload. A 1TB hard disk drive, for instance, will help to comfortably store schoolwork and projects safely. Parents should bear in mind that students need to connect, and wireless connectivity such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, is a must. Whether the student must continue to learn at home, at school, or even at a coffee shop, because leaning is continuous and they can learn from several things they see and encounter in their environments. Parents must also make sure the battery of the laptop or desktop computer, can last more than five hours and has fast-charge technology. This is true because one of the biggest challenges to online learning and studying in Nigeria is erratic electricity supply, so when parents are choosing laptop for their children, they must ensure that they pick the one that can power through the power cuts, so that the child can create and study all day. A good laptop shouldn’t take more than 45 minutes to reach 50 per cent charge, and the battery should last as much as 7-12.5 hours. Parents must also ensure the laptop that they choose has a USB Type-C port, and must consider buying an external USB-C-based power bank for those times when parents will be away from home for extended periods. Parents should be able to choose a laptop with a high-definition camera with an integrated microphone, since remote learning means not only watching your teachers present to you, but turning the camera around and confidently showing yourself, and your work, to your teacher and class. A bigger screen makes things easier to read. So I will advise parents to choose a 14” or 15” screen that is easier to concentrate, and view presentations, and online applications and websites.

What will be your advice about durability factor when parents are choosing laptop for their children/wards?

Durability matters in the selection of laptop, whether they are studying from home, or carrying their laptop to school. Study laptop must be reliable, lightweight, and durable. This will enhance long use of laptop and uninterrupted flow of learning. Buying a durable laptop for children, will not only help them succeed at school, it will also empower them and prepare them for future challenges. Having a durable laptop can also help them to acquire critical skills necessary to thrive in today’s digital era

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

