Unijos Professor, Husband Regain Freedom 24 Hours after Abduction

By Seriki Adinoyia

Barely 24 hours after they were kidnapped, a Medical Microbiology Professor of the University of Jos, Grace Ayanbimpe, and her husband, Isaac Ayanbimpe, have regained freedom.

They were kidnapped by gunmen at about 2a.m. last Monday at their residence at Haske quarters, Lamingo, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

THISDAY gathered that the gunmen had made contact with the family shortly after their abduction and demanded N15 million ransom for their release.

It could however not be established whether the ransom was paid or not, but a family source confirmed their release in Jos yesterday.

The source said: “Yes, the couple has been released by their abductors last night unhurt. But they have not returned to their house because they have been taken to the hospital for examination. We thank God for everything.”

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Mr. Gabriel Ogaba, also confirmed the couple’s release. He said they were rescued by agents of joint security operation, including hunters.

He said: “With concerted effort of the police tactical team, hunters and vigilantes, the kidnapped victims, Prof Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband Mr. Isaac Ayanbimpe, were released unhurt.”

