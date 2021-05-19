Understanding Umahi’s Promised Year of Rest and ‘Stomach Infrastructure’

Benjamin Nworie writes that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State plans to take a break from work in 2022, while declaring a season of merriment

From the biblical account of creation, the seventh day was dedicated to rest and so Ebonyi State Governor has declared 2022 as his own year of rest and relaxation. By 2022, the administration of Umahi will clock seven years. He expects at that time that all his social and financial investments would have yielded bountiful interests. Many of his critics may then praise him for the wisdom in some of the projects he embarked on. Those who said “bad” may definitely praise the governor for his generosity. Many things are expected to happen that year. One, the next governor who will succeed Umahi will be determined. Two, political activities will rev up. These two are principal issues that the governor must pay attention to.

It would also be the year of merriments and massive attention to “stomach infrastructure”. Many people may have been “disappointed” with the governor expends the commonwealth. But, at many fora, Umahi has maintained that he will commit every “kobo” of Ebonyi resources to the development of the state. This approach, however, has not gone down well with some stakeholders who believe that part of the allocation should be shared like it was in previous administrations when funds were diverted by some state actors.

Even the governor may not be completely unaware that some stakeholders even in his government grumble about his tight-fisted disposition . Which is why the governor warned that he will sack any of appointee that “gossips” about him. Umahi is deeply committed to the development of infrastructure in the state and he knows that the only way to achieve such feat is to block all the loopholes where monies were hitherto sneaked out of the state treasury.

Ebonyi is at the bottom of federal allocation and it is also rakes in the least internally generated revenue. This means that for any development to take place, prudence and uncommon courage and boldness must be exerted. The blockage of financial loopholes and Treasury Single Account have remained pivotal to the success story of the Umahi administration.

To say the obvious, the governor is in charge of all the monies that comes to the state coffers. Those who feel that coming to government was to “chop” money are disappointed. Off course, this has triggered a lot of side talk, prompting the governor to announce a policy “gossip and get sacked” to his appointees. Some people may feel it was wickedness that monies are not shared but the state has many projects and a commendable new look to justify the prudent and accountability in the disbursement of funds. To ensure accountability, the governor noted that he has documentated all expenditures since 2015 and he will be ready at any point in time to clear himself if called to account on any project when the need arises.

The major issue now in Ebonyi is whether all monies should be shared among prominent stakeholders in politics or committed to development of infrastructure. Since assumption of office, Umahi has turned all the nooks and crannies of Ebonyi State to a construction site. The projects are capital intensive. Many projects have been duly completed and in use while others are still ongoing. The completion of the ongoing projects is the main focus of the governor, especially as he has given assurance on the completion of all his projects, with exception of the dualization of the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway and Abakaliki/Afikpo Expressway.

However, many people still feel that the governor has surpassed expectations and really needs to rest and see how he will put more food on the table of Ebonyi people. The development of infrastructure development, they say, has naturally taken care of itself and the issue of “stomach infrastructure” should be the focus of Umahi’s administration in 2022. What is so special about 2022, Umahi’s promised Year of Stomach Infrastructure? What else should Ebonyi people expect when the governor must have settled down to rest and merry after seven years of practical, fruitful and active service to the state? What is Umahi’s expectations from Ebonyi people in the year of merriment?

These issues were addressed during a recent stakeholders meeting convened by the governor for all clans in the state. It was also a meeting to account of his stewardship to the people. He gave an account of how his administration has fared so far and how he has governed with the fear of God, justice and fairness to all. The issue of insecurity was a major destabilizing factor to the goals and target of the Umahi’s government. Another issue of concern was the barrage of social media attacks against the Governor.

Umahi claimed that he has maintained an even spread of appointment opportunities to all sections and clan, including opposition parties. The issue of insecurity was a plague that almost rubbished the long-held reputation of Ebonyi as a peaceful state. Though, Ebonyi State had recorded pockets of communal land disputes, it never degenerated to the level of insecurity witnessed in recent times. It may be argued that this is not peculiar to Ebonyi State, but how Ebonyi became a notorious centre of banditry is still a big mystery to a lot of people. Incidents of car theft and other forms of crimes are reported everywhere.

These were some of the urgent concerns raised by the governor during the stakeholders’ meeting. Many stakeholders used the occasion to commend the governor for his achievements, while pledging their loyalty to Umahi’s government. They all agreed to caution anyone who attacks the governor and his government in the media. They also agreed to collaborate with the traditional institution in their communities to fight bandits.

Assuming the governor really wants to dedicate 2022 as a year of rest, how is that possible? Won’t it be seen as too late? The struggle for political power may definitely distract the governor. From all indications, the 2023 general election in Ebonyi is for the titans. It will be hot. The polity has already been polarised with the exit of the governor from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Some political bigwigs from the PDP are already fine-tunning strategies to install another governor but Umahi has stressed strongly that no one or any external force can enthrone his successor. On the surface, it looks like Umahi may have his way, after all, his party is charge at the centre and he controls the political structure of the state. The 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State is between the people of Ezza and Izzi. However, the credibility of the candidate will be a big factor to ensure victory for the political party.

