Senate Asks FG to Suspend NIN Requirement for UTME

The Senate has asked the federal government to suspend the National Identification Number (NIN) requirement for students seeking to take the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The upper legislative chamber passed the resolution after the senator representing Anambra South, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, sponsored a motion on the matter.

The Senate also asked the Ministry of Education and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to establish a decentralised process where students can easily obtain their NIN.

While moving the motion yesterday, Uba said students should be able to obtain the NIN at their schools.

The motion was adopted after Senate President Ahmad Lawan put it to a voice vote.

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had said all students must provide their NIN at the point of registration.

“This is mandatory for participation in the 2021 registration exercise,” Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesman, had said.

