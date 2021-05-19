Senate Approves National Deployment of 5G Network

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Senate has approved the deployment of the 5G network in Nigeria, following the outcome of investigations by a Joint Committee mandated to look into the Status of 5G Network in Nigeria and its technological impact on Nigerian citizens.

The approval was sequel to the consideration and adoption of the report of Joint Committee on Communications, Science and Technology, ICT and Cyber Crimes, and Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, presented by the Chairman, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at plenary on Wednesday.

The Senate posited that the technological impact of 5G will revolutionize Nigerians’ way of life from education to agriculture, security to entertainment, and governance in general if the technology was deployed.

It explained that its decision to recommend the deployment of the 5G technology was based on information provided by government establishments such as the Federal ministry of communications and Digital Economy, the Nigerian Communications Commission, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the National Information Technology Development Agency etc, and other telecoms professional organisations such as the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Global System of Mobile Communications Association.

The Upper Chamber therefore urged relevant Government Agencies to embark on preparing the ground by putting the necessary infrastructure and technology in place for its eventual deployment.

The Senate called on Federal Government to ensure that global standards for the deployment of 5G technology are strictly adhered to, while looking out for lessons learnt by countries that have already deployed in order to guide our own deployment.

