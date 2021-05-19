Polaris Launches Digital Banking Solution

Polaris Bank yesterday launched its digital banking platform, VULTe.

According to a statement from the bank, its Chairman, M.K Ahmad, was quoted to have disclosed that the corporate goal of Polaris was to offer customers and non-customers of the bank, a 24-hours seamless service over two years ago when the Polaris journey started which led to the pursuit and now actualisation of VULTe.

“This is a milestone in our pursuit of a strong and digitally-led retail brand. When we started the Polaris journey almost three years ago, we were very clear on the type of Bank we must build and the direction we must go.

“This was largely informed by the fast pace of change in financial service provisioning and the apparent technology-defined outlook of our business.

“We are therefore bringing VULTe to the market place today. And this is not another mobile App, but one with a world of difference, a mobile digital bank. This is your bank in your hand, affording you total Control of your financial service needs. With VULTe, you serve yourself, the way you want to be served,” the Chairman explained.

Also, the statement quoted the Acting Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Mr. Innocent Ike, in his address to have said the newly-launched banking platform was to return all powers to the customer as king.

He noted that customers are now at liberty to enjoy unhindered, contactless and refreshing banking experience all at the tip of their fingers thanks to the VULTe app.

“With VULTe, we affirm our resolve to serve the customer better and make their banking experience, more pleasurable. Therefore, we will continue to launch an array of banking products to cater to the varying needs of our diverse customers,” he added.

Explaining the value the bank places on its customer with the VULTe, Ike said: “Ultimately, VULTe represents our bold declaration to hand over CONTROL of banking services to our customers and allow them to serve themselves as they would want to be served.

“As a Polaris Bank customer, you are at liberty to determine your banking experience since we have put the Bank in your hand 24/7. You now have total CONTROL to serve yourself; it’s no more customer service but customer self-service.

“Are you opening an account, setting limits on your account, verifying your identity documents, registering your biometrics, making inquiries, taking an instant loan? You are in total CONTROL – you do it at your time, at your convenience, and on your terms – you determine how delightful your banking experience will be”.

The highlight of the launching was the practical demonstration of the uniqueness of the VULTe application by the Bank’s Chief Digital Officer, Mr. Bamidele Adeyinka to the excited guests.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

