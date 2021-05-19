Plateau SUBEB, ULS Train 2,625 Teachers, 50 Govt Officials

Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and a not-for-profit organisation, Universal Learning Solutions (ULS), have trained a total of 2,625 teachers and 50 government officials in Plateau State, under the Teacher Professional Development initiative.

The three-day training, held recently at six centres across the state, reaching teachers from 17 local government areas (LGAs), witnessed the training of teachers in specialist literacy teaching practices termed ‘Jolly Phonics’. They were equipped with the expertise and tools required to enable them to transform learning processes of ECCD, primary one, two and three pupils in public schools across the state.

Jolly Phonics is a fun and interactive teaching tool that uses the synthetic phonics literacy teaching methodology. Synthetic phonics is mandated or recommended by governments around the world because of the way it quickly provides children with the skills needed to read and write.

The Chief Executive Officer, ULS, Mr. Gary Foxcroft said: “The Plateau State Jolly Phonics is a fantastic opportunity for all children in the state to benefit from the opportunity to learn to read and write. The project will therefore help increase equity and equal opportunities for all children in Plateau State.”

He commended the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for its continued support for the adoption of Jolly Phonics in government schools across Nigeria, saying, “UBEC has really recognised the tremendous impact that Jolly Phonics has been having on literacy levels in Nigeria’s government schools and has taken it on as one of its flagship programmes. This has helped us to initiate new projects across the country.” Jolly Phonics is now being taught in all 36 states and FCT. This is truly amazing and will help to improve the reading and writing abilities of millions of children in the years ahead.”

The Country Director at Universal Learning Solutions Initiative, Mr. Patrick Uzu, highlighted the exceptional support and partnership offered by PSUBEB, which he said has being instrumental in the success of the project.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Plateau SUBEB to train, resource and mentor its teachers in Jolly Phonics. This project gives the children of Plateau State a brighter future.

Our sincere thanks and appreciation go to the Executive Chairman, Plateau SUBEB, Professor Matthew Sule and his team who have handled the training very professionally.”

