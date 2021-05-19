NLC Suspends 5-Day Warning Strike in Kaduna to Honour Labour Minister’s Invitation

By John Shiklam

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its five -day warning strike in Kaduna state to honour the invitation by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige on Thursday (tomorrow).

Addressing journalists on Wednesday evening after their meeting, the President of the NLC, Dr. Ayuba Wabba said following the invitation by the minister, NLC had decided that the warning strike which was expected to terminate on Friday was suspended with effect from tonight.

“As you are aware we have said time without number that any time there is an opportunity to have a discussion over an industrial relation issue particularly, like the one we have, we will always avail ourselves the opportunity to attend such meetings.

“This afternoon an official letter was communicated to the NLC National Headquarters, signed by the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige and all of us must have seen the decision of the federal executive Council that intervention should be made and all parties should be brought to the negotiating table to look at the issue at stake with the aim of resolving them”, Wabba said.

He said, having received the letter officially, NEC and Central Working Committee of the NLC, at its meeting thought that it was important to honour the invitation.

He said: “The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) by 11am in Abuja and we thought that it is important for us to honour the meeting.

“The leadership of the NLC alongside the leadership of NLC in Kaduna state will attend the meeting because this is an issue that pertains to workers in Kaduna so they have the substance of the issue.

“Therefore in realisation of all of this. We thought that it is important to inform you members of the press.

We held our meeting.

“Therefore in realisation of our objectives to make sure that this action succeeds, the National Executive Council is also scheduled for Tuesday 25 May 2021 at Abuja to review the warning strike that has been prosecuted to determine further action because it was the commitment of organs that once we are able to prosecute this first leg, we must also consult the organs before we go ahead.

“On the basis of those very clear information and for the fact that action has succeeded, the point has been made very clear and importantly the fact of the matter has been put before the public, including the substance of it.

“We want to thank all our members in Kaduna and all our affiliate unions for giving effect to this important decision of the National Executive Council.

We also decided that in going further in trying to have this dialogue, that the action will be suspended and the suspension will take effect tonight.

“We thank the citizens of Kaduna for their positive comments”.

