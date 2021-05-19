News in Photographs: Osinbajo Presides over FEC Meeting

By Deji Elumoye

The weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is in progress at the State House, Abuja with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presiding.

Osinbajo is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on a four-day official visit to France alongside some Ministers and top aides.

Those attending the meeting include Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and some Ministers.

The Ministers physically attending the meeting are those of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

Other Ministers as well as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, are participating in the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

