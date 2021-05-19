Low Registration Compels NECO to Shift NCEE Date

By Laleye Dipo

Low registration of candidates by some states in the country has forced the National Examination Council (NECO) to shift the date for its National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE).

The examination, which is for the placement of pupils into Federal Unity Schools in the country, was initially designed to hold on May 29, 2021.

However, NECO, in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna, Niger State Wednesday said the examination will now hold on June 5, 2021.

“The Examination which was initially scheduled for Saturday 29th May, 2021, was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.”

The Federal Ministry of Education, according to the statement signed by its Head, Information and Public Relations, Mr. Azeez Sani, has already approved the new date.

Sani said a new timetable for the examination had been produced and released and therefore urged the candidates to avail themselves of the new schedule.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

“Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination timetable from the council’s website.

“All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination,” Sani said

