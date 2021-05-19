Infinix Launches Note 10 Series

Infinix has launched the all-new Note 10 series, a new portfolio of premium smartphones which included the Note 10, Note 0 Pro and Note 10 Pro near-field communication (NFC).

Showcasing a super fluid display, powerful MediaTek gaming processors, cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera and optimised 5000mAh battery with fast-charge technology, the Note 10 series was designed to enhance and optimise work and entertainment experiences for users.

“We know today’s smartphone enthusiasts want a device that balances style with the latest innovative technology for a truly immersive experience,” said Manfred Hong, Senior Product Director at Infinix. “

The Note 10 series perfectly balances functionality; aesthetics, style, innovation, texture and color functionality, to create the ideal, all-around device for professionals, entertainment lovers and everyday users alike.”

According to the manufacturer, the iF Design 2021 award winning Note 10 Pro delivers a balance between the physical and virtual worlds, the calmness and serenity of Mother Nature and the modern geometric interiors and décor designs of luxury brands.

“The back panel is uniquely divided into two sections with the bottom half completely textured in juxtaposition with the glossy top. The design is available in four colors: 95° Black, 7° Purple, Emerald Green (exclusive to NOTE 10) and Nordic Secret (exclusive to NOTE 10 Pro),” it added.

“The NOTE 10 series creates the perfect viewing experience with a 6.95” full high definition (FHD+) display, and a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio with 480 nits of peak brightness and 1500:1 color contrast ratio for sharp, crystal clear visuals. Graphics and images seamlessness glide due to the 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is perfect for watching movies, scrolling content or gaming.”

