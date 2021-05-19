Four Persons Feared Killed as Police Clash with Protesters in Abuja

By Kingsley Nwezeh

Four people were feared killed yesterday when the policemen from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command clashed with protesters.

The protest erupted in Kabusa area of Abuja after the police rescued a suspect who knocked down two people.

A statement by the command said the suspect, who was beaten to pulp by the angry mob, was rushed to the hospital for treatment where the doctor certified him dead.

Following the development, it said, “some residents of Kabusa during the violent protest attempted to overrun the Divisional (Police) Headquarters but were resisted by a joint team of police operatives .

“Regrettably, in the bid to restore calm one young resident sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical attention,” it said.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, while sympathising with families of the victims, ordered a discrete investigation into the incident.

“The command implores residents to remain calm, law-abiding while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

“The command further implores residents to report all suspicious movements to the police,” it said.

The residents however disclosed that no fewer than four people were killed during the protest.

