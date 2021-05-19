EFCC Staff Take Fresh Oath of Office

Commission arrests 33 alleged army deserter, internet fraudsters

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday led officials of the commission to take fresh oath of allegiance.

A statement issued by the commission said it was part of ongoing reform efforts to improve efficient delivery of its mandate.

It said the oath was in compliance with the Official Secrets Act and the newly adopted document classification policy of the commission.

It said “officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 18, 2021 took fresh official oaths, pledging among others, to perform their duties diligently and honestly.

“The Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, led other categories of staff to take the oath in compliance with the Official Secrets Act and the newly adopted Document Classification Policy of the Commission”.

Meanwhile, operatives of Ibadan zonal office of the commission yesterday arrested a former soldier, Adebisi Jamiu and 33 other suspected internet fraudsters.

It said the suspects were picked up in different locations in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The 22-year-old former soldier, Jamiu and the other suspects were arrested on the strength of verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

The other suspects include Muritala Olaniyi Lateef, Wasiu Olajide, Wasiu Sadiq, Olaniran Abiodun, Ayodeji Tosin, Olaniran Tayo, Oginni Oluwaseun, Oginni Olatunde, Ojuade Oluwafemi and Ibrahim Wande.

Others are Oladiran Olayinka, Akinjobi Akinwunmi, Abayomi Aderohunmi, Olaoluwa Temitope, Idowu Olawale, Lawrence Taiwo, Ojo Gbenga, Tiamiyu Farouk, Oladele Seun, Akiniyi Boluwatife, Olaoluwa Mutiu, Olakunle Omolofe, Olalere Samad, Edbadon Johnson, Oketunbi Kayode, Gbeyide Tomiwa, Oluwanisola Elmuqsit, Bathlomew John, Ibikunle James, Olamide Oluwaseyi, Yusuf Mohammed, Adebola Ibrahim, and Ajayi Muyiwa.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects volunteered statements to the commission and would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

