CSOs Blame N’ Assembly for Delay in Passage of Electoral Act

By Udora Orizu

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has blamed the leadership of the National Assembly for the delay in the passage of the Electoral Bill 2020.

This comes as a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bede Eke, appealed to his colleagues to quickly consider the report on the Bill.

The coalition, which comprises Yiaga Africa, Center for Liberty, Movement for Socialist Alternative, Raising New Voices, Electoral Hub, NESSAction, Leadership and Accountability Initiative, Legal Arise Nigeria Youth and Voter Education Nigeria, staged a peaceful protest at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

Addressing journalists, the spokesperson of the coalition, Mr Ariyo-Dare Atoye, while describing the Bill as the most important piece of legislation before the 9th Assembly, said the lawmakers have shown their true colours by failing to meet the two deadlines set for the passage of the Bill.

Atoye expressed concern that the lawmakers are yet to pass the new Electoral Act despite their engagement with the National Assembly as a civil society in the last 15 months.

He said the leadership of both chambers must demonstrate that they are not part of an emerging conspiracy within the current ruling political elite to scuttle the conduct of the 2023 elections.

He appealed to the lawmakers to immediately ensure the passage of the Electoral Act on or before June 9, 2021, when the 9th legislative session shall clock two years, to show Nigerians that they are patriotic and committed to free, fair, credible elections.

Atoye said: ”Indeed, Nigerians are concerned that the leadership of the National Assembly has failed to meet the two deadlines (December 20, 2020 and March 2021) set for the passage of the Bill. We have it on good authority that the Joint Committee of the National Assembly has completed the technical process and the Bill is ready for third and final reading. Thus, we are left to believe until proven otherwise that the leaderships of the two Houses of the National Assembly are obstructing the transmission of the same to the plenary.

”We also want this Act in place to guide the conduct of the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 6, 2021. This will also enable the commission and other stakeholders to adjust to the new realities of the conduct of elections ahead of subsequent off circle elections. Finally, we stress that the passage of the Electoral Act 2021 must bring much advancement to our electoral system by ensuring biometric (electronic) accreditation of voters and electronic transmission of results (votes), while capturing the 10-for-10 sacrosanct citizens’ demands already submitted by CSOs to the National Assembly.”

In similar vein, at the plenary, one of the lawmakers, Hon. Eke (PDP, Imo) urged his colleagues to fulfill its promise to Nigerians and quickly consider the report on the Bill.

Eke said: ”The House has not considered a report that was laid by the electoral matters committee. I have been inundated with so many calls by my constituents. As at this morning, they threatened to recall me if I don’t raise this matter on the floor of the House. I want to beg all of us that this House should keep to the promise they made to Nigerians. Since the report has been laid, let us consider the report.”

Responding, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase, who presided over the session, ruled him out of order, saying that every report submitted to the House are all equally important and will be considered.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

