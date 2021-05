By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

The Senate will not meet in plenary next week, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has said.

Lawan, who made this known at Wednesday’s plenary, said the week will be dedicated to zonal public hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

He said: “We shall be devoting the entire week to the constitution review exercise.”

Details later…

