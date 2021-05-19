Buhari Mourns National Pledge Composer, Prof Adedoyin

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid heartfelt tribute to Professor Adebola Adedoyin, renowned Professor of Education and composer of the National Pledge, saying her patriotic fervour will be remembered anytime the national pledge is recited.

The President, in a condolence message issued on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, stressed that the thoughtful and solemn words of the National Pledge by the iconic composer, had become an invocation to every citizen of the country “to serve our fatherland with faithfulness, loyalty and honesty.”

He said Nigerians will continue to honour the memory of this legend who in 33 words gave a timeless promise to keep for the nation.

President Buhari also extended his commiseration to the Adedoyin family, friends and associates as well as the government and people of Oyo State on the passing of the academic and writer, whose immense works will remain indelible in our minds.

He also prayed Almighty God to grant the departed eternal rest.

