9mobile Reaffirms Support for Nigeria’s Digital Transformation

9mobile has restated its commitment to drive the pace of digital transformation in Nigeria, through strategic investment in digital infrastructure.

The telecoms company gave the assurance in Lagos, during this year’s global celebration of the 2021 World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, with the theme: “Accelerating Digital Transformation in Challenging Times”.

The telecoms company was of the view that in order to speed up Nigeria’s economic development and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in particular, there would be need to accelerate the country’s digital transformation. This, it further said, could be achieved with the deployment of digital infrastructure across the country.

Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs at 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, while speaking on this year’s theme, noted that it was apt and timely going by the disruption that the pandemic brought upon lives and businesses.

“Today, access remains a big challenge. Nigeria, like many other developing countries, remains below the required level of investment in IT infrastructure that is necessary to achieve improved efficiencies and enhanced information flow for economic growth and innovation. It is critical that we intensify efforts in investing in the necessary infrastructure that promotes quality connectivity.

“At 9mobile we are constantly working towards bridging the connectivity gap as we work together with other stakeholders in the industry to provide innovative technology solutions that are life transforming,” Ado said.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is celebrated annually on May 17 to commemorate the founding of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865.

The 2021 WTISD provides a unique opportunity for International Communication Union (ITU) members to continue in their quest for an accelerated digital transformation agenda that is all-encompassing, by promoting national strategies on ICT development across the world.

