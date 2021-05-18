Prof Igwe Advises Housing Developers to Explore Local Architecture

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Professor of Architectural History, Theory and Criticism, University of Lagos, Prof Joseph Igwe has advised housing developers and investors in Nigeria to explore local architectural designs that suit the nation.

Prof Igwe, who is about to retire from UNILAG, stated this at a Book Presentation and Hybrid Colloquium held in his honour (a festschrift), by the Architecture and Urbanism Research Hub of the University of Lagos, recently.

As a festschrift (a book honouring a respected person, especially an academic, and presented during their lifetime) for Professor Joseph Mgbonyejugboh Igwe, a resounding name at the University of Lagos Department of Architecture for several decades, the Architecture and Urbanism Research Hub of the University recently held a Book Presentation and Hybrid Colloquium. The event came as part of the festivities leading to the exit of the erudite Don from the lecture halls of the University.

“The book explores architecture from our African-Nigerian perspective. We have always memorised what we were taught by people of other climates, copy their designs and in the end, we are not comfortable in it, we are going back to the grassroots now, by looking at our past, where we are now, and projecting into the future,” Igwe said.

“The book is a must read for everybody interested in academic issues. We do not want people copying, but have the academic basis for everything. There is both philosophical and cultural basis, architecture itself is cultural, and we have to look at that and their interpretation of things. Despite the fact that culture is dynamic, we need to know how these changes are going, then we can design today as at where we are,” he said.

Also present at the launch was the former Governor of Ebonyi State, and Chief Launcher, Senator Sam Egwu, who recommended the book to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Housing, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Federal Housing Corporation, and to operators in the built environment.

Former NIA Chairman (Lagos chapter), Arc Ladipo Lewis stated that it was an opportunity to see architecture theory being exposed to the public, and to the profession as well.

“Architecture theory is a field of architecture that has not been fully embraced in Nigeria. It is the engine room of ideas and iteration process of creating great architecture. It is not just the drawing of lines, but seeing the philosophy, ideas, the concept, theoretical basis, and research of symbols, artifacts and objects that makes the history and culture of architecture in a particular environment, synthesising them to give recognition and understanding to how the process is developed,” he said.

“Recently seen event which took a cue from traditional and cultural style of architecture was in the movie Black Panther, where Afrocentric architecture was used to create the background for the city of Wakanda. We saw how African symbols and objects were used to create architecture; the society needs to embrace this in creating our buildings. This book comes handy as it throws more light on all these,” he said.

Also in attendance was the National PR & Media Director for Association of Nigerian Chartered Architects, (ANCA), Arc. Bodunrin Oguntoye, academic representatives, and some NGOs.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

