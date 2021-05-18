Pinnick’s Plaudits for Falode over NWFL/LaLiga Challenge

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has commended the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, and her team in the NWFL for their consistency and renewed vigour to further develop women’s football in the country.

The FIFA Council member said this at the NWFL/ LaLiga programme held at the Elegbeta Sports Ground, Apongbon, Lagos Island on Sunday.

He noted that, Falode’s Midas Touch in the organisation of developmental programmes for women football clubs, is quite commendable and “we in the NFF appreciate her commitment and dedication to take the game to greater heights in Nigeria and indeed the African continent.”

Pinnick noted further that just some weeks ago, “The NFF board members and other Nigerian top football administrators were at the Dipo Dina International Stadium Ijebu-Ode to support Aisha Falode in the NWFL Super Six which came out to be a revolution in the development of the gender game in Africa.

“It was a great success because of the hard work put in by the NWFL led by Falode. We are happy in the NFF because she has continually made our job easy in the area of women football develoment.

“The result of these is imminent sponsorship for the NWFL League, and we are optimistic this will come very soon.”

Pinnick, joined the 16 invited women league players from across the country in one of the event’s numerous programmes; the penalty shootout, an event that added colour to the “La Liga Show Your Other Side Challenge,” which is the first in Nigeria.

In the shootout challenge, the NFF president took five kicks and donated N50,000 each per kick which amounted to N250,000 given to the players, in the event watched by the Spanish High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Juan Antonio Moreno Otero, La Liga Representative in Nigeria, Desmond Chiji, La Liga Ambassador to Nigeria Mutiu Adepoju, Technical Committee Lagos FA, Dotun Coker, Chairman MFM Sports, Godwin Enakhena and football scout, Onome Obruthe, who came with the MFM female basketball team to cheer their football colleagues.

The chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, in her comment at the event venue, was full of appreciation for the La Liga Women’s Department for their consistent drive to develop women’s football in Nigeria and by extension in Africa.

She noted that; “In 2018, in an agreement signed in Spain by me and the La Liga Women’s Department, La Liga entered a partnership with the NWFL that enables Nigerian women league champions embark on a tour of Spain where quality games will be arranged for them to further raise the standard of the game.

“The same agreement included the institution of a technical partnership with the NWFL to train all coaches in the NWFL Premiership clubs in Advanced Coaching Courses and Seminar aimed at boosting their technical knowledge. All these culminated to the world-class standard of play exhibited by all the teams that qualified for the Super Six in Ijebu Ode,” concludes Falode.

