Nigeria’s Victorious Para-Athlete Medalists Back from Switzerland

The Nigerian Para-Athletics team to the just concluded 2021 World Para-Athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil Switzerland returned to the country yesterday morning via Qatar airline.

The team won 11 gold and 5 Silver medals at the Championship.

Multi-gold medalist Flora Ugwunwa led the medal haul with 3 gold medals while Chituru Nwaozuzu, Eucharia Iyiazi, Onyegbule Lovina, Ahiaukwu Joy, Lauretta Onye, Amon Abraham and Edosomwan Osahon accounted for the rest of the gold medals.

The five silver medals were won by Chituru Nwaozuzu, Eucharia Iyiazi and Michael Olushola. Olushola in particular won two silver medals at the weeklong Championship that lasted between May 11 and 17,2021 in Nottwil Switzerland.

President of the Nigeria Para-Athletics Federation, Hon. Amobi Chikwendu, while congratulating the athletes for making Nigeria proud at the Championship, equally thanked the Minister of Sports, Chief Sunday Dare who took it upon himself to ensure that Nigeria Para-Athletes featured at the competition that also served as Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games qualifier.

Nigeria went with 10 athletes under the supervision of two coaches, Patrick Anaeto and Divine Jemerigbe.

In all, Nigeria won a total of 16 medals at the event.

Although five Nigeria Para-Athletes had already booked their tickets to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, this latest performance has now doubled the number of para athletes to represent Nigeria when the international Paralympic Committee finished compiling all the qualified athletes for the Games in the Far East

