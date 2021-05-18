Modion Communications Wins Award

Modion Communications, a public relations (PR) and marketing communication solutions providing agency, has announced that its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focused campaign for Lumos Nigeria has won the Sabre Awards Africa 2021, an internationally coveted prize in PR.

With the recent feat, the agency has now won back-to-back Sabre Awards in two years, having secured double Sabre Diamonds on its debut participation in 2020 with its brand activation for Leadway Assurance #SeeFinish, and its #Gokada2.0, a strategic crisis management campaign for Gokada.

This year’s recognition was for the agency’s 2020 CSR campaign for Lumos Nigeria tagged, ‘Touching Lives Through a Determined School Child – Dele Fathia’. The entry came tops in the Sabre Awards CSR category, which featured competitive entries from Kenya’s Oxygène Marketing Communication; Nigeria’s Integrated Indigo; Mauritious’ Circus! Advertising and international agency, Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Centenary Bank of Uganda.

In addition, Modion Communications’ 2021 winning entry has been shortlisted for the grand Platinum Sabre Award to be announced during the award ceremony on May 27, 2021.

According to a statement, other nominees included Kazi Mtaani — State Department for Housing and Urban Development with Oxygène Marketing Communications; Project Fabric Campaign against the ban of second-hand clothes — Mitumba Association of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya; Rebuilding Stakeholders’ Trust in Kenya Airways — Kenya Airways with Edelman Africa and Shoprite Group Corporate Image — The Shoprite Group Communications Team.

Commenting on the award, the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Odion Aleobua, said the award was a reward for the team’s burning quest to dominate the African PR space.

“This is our third Sabre win in two years, an indication of the superior and strategic ideas the young team at the agency spurn on a regular basis in their mission to take over Africa’s PR play,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

