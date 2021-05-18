INTO SPACE AND BEYOND

It appears that China has successfully landed a rover on the planet Mars. It’s a great scientific achievement but some might wonder if it is just part of their expansion plans as they do seem to be on the move. At the moment it’s just a few islands in the Pacific, and then maybe Taiwan, and onto Mars, skipping the moon as it’s a bit dusty and boring.

The next thing won’t be ‘Robot Wars’ on British TV but might be ‘International Robot Wars’ on Mars. There won’t be any worry about COVID safe distances as the local crowd might be quite small.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

