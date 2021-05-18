IG Deploys Policemen on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway over Kaduna Workers’ Strike

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, yesterday ordered the deployment of additional police operatives and crime prevention assets to ensure public safety and strengthen security along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, said the IG gave the directive as a proactive measure to protect communities and travellers in anticipation of increased traffic on Kaduna–Abuja Expressway following the disruption of other means of transportation by the industrial action embarked by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State.

The police chief noted that the deployment was designed to enhance police visibility, prevent and neutralise possible criminal activities targeted at citizens plying the road.

The statement said the IG directed the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in zonal and state commands with jurisdictions around the area and surrounding environment to ensure no new threat to lives and property thrive within their Area of Responsibility (AoR) as a result of the industrial action. Similarly, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau was directed to immediately deploy covert operatives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) to prevent any untoward situation along the expressway.

While assuring citizens that the force would continue to do all within its powers to promote public safety, the IG called on citizens, particularly communities, transporters and commuters along expressway to cooperate with security operatives deployed to their areas.

“Citizens are also enjoined to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or criminal activities in their localities to the police”, it said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

