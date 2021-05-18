Gunmen Kidnap Professor, Husband in Jos

By Seriki Adinoyi

A Medical Microbiology professor with the University of Jos, Plateau State, Prof. Grace Ayanbimpe has been kidnapped along with her husband by some unknown gunmen

The incident occurred yesterday morning at Haske quarters along Lamingo road in Jos North Local Government Area of the state when the assailants broke into the house of the university don.

A resident of the community, Mr. Philip Dachung confirmed to THISDAY that, “it was around 2 am when the kidnappers came to their house. They broke into their apartment and shot into the air. Neighbours, who were terrified by sounds of gunshots could not come out “So, this morning, we realised that the gunmen had taken the professor and her husband away. We don’t know where they are right now.”

A staff of the University of Jos, who also confirmed the incident said, “This morning, we got information that Prof. Grace Ayanbimpe of Dept. of Medical Microbiology was abducted from their residence along with her husband.

“Please, pray for their safe and quick release from their abductors. May we also see the end of insecurity in our country.”

The Head of the Department of Medical Microbiology of the university, Dr. Mark Okolo declined to speak on the incident.

Also, the spokesman of State Police Command, Mr. Ubah Ogaba said he was going to get details on the abduction to journalists later.

